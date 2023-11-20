Shakira avoided a three-year prison sentence for tax evasion

Colombian singer Shakira has avoided a three-year prison sentence for tax fraud in Spain. About it reports Reuters.

It is noted that the performer made a deal with the investigation, confirming her guilt and agreeing to pay 50 percent of the debt – 7.3 million euros. Previously, the artist was accused of evading taxes while living in Spain from 2012 to 2014. The amount of debt was 14.5 million.

In addition, the star was ordered to pay a fine of 438 thousand euros.

In July, a court in Spain opened a new case against Shakira for tax evasion. The second investigation comes nearly ten months after the singer, who denies any wrongdoing, was ordered to stand trial over a $13.9 million tax evasion case.

