Shakira won eight awards in The Youth Awards where he devastated everything, but the most emotional thing was that his sons sasha and Milan They accompanied her to the event where her mother gave them some beautiful words for everything she has achieved in her musical career, which has been going on for years.

And it is that Shakira did not think that she was going to become one of the top winners of Youth Awardsbut the public from the beginning told her that she would be the star of the night and when she did, she decided to thank her children, who looked at her very excitedly receiving their awards.

In an orange dress Shakira He stole looks when collecting each of his awards where he had to say a few words to the fans who have consumed his music for years, but he decided to give a few words to Sasha and Milan who watched attentively the triumph of the Colombian.

“Today that Milan and Sasha are here accompanying me, it’s a great joy for me, I want my children to understand that to be a change people you don’t have to be a female pop star (…) to be agents of change, you just have to differentiate what’s right from what’s wrong,” Shakira said at the event.

It is worth mentioning that Shakira has achieved a lot of popularity after breaking up with Gerard Piqué, the father of her children, because now she has focused on making music again and the Colombian star has done too well.

Join our channel and receive Show News on Whatsapp