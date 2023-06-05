Is there something between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton? The many fans of the singer and the Formula 1 driver have been wondering for some time now. Since the singer has become a great fan of Formula 1 and specifically an assiduous guest of the Mercedes garage.

Rumors of a love story between the singer from Barranquilla and the seven-time F1 world champion have been rekindled in a powerful way by what happened in the last few hours in Barcelona, ​​where Shakira showed up again – after the previous Miami GP in early May, with dinner together at Cipriani’s – at the Mercedes box to cheer on his friend Hamilton.

Shakira joined the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Barcelona as a special guest from Mercedes Benz pic.twitter.com/PlkTUSjHCc — AndroShak🐥ACRÓSTICO🐤 (@DiAndrotoro) June 4, 2023

Meanwhile Lewis a few days ago threw out a sentence that now doesn’t seem random. Speaking at an event he said: “I need to find a Latina.” More Latin than Shakira…

After the GP then Shakira and Hamilton were photographed together in a well-known Japanese restaurant in Barcelona, ​​El Parco. The two were not alone, as Canadian musician and producer Daniel Caesar, Sudanese singer-songwriter Mustafa and Emirati model Fai Khadra, a close friend of Kendall Jenner, were also present at the dinner. But in the photo taken there is a detail that has gone viral on social media, highlighted by those who see – or dream about – the great film love between the 38-year-old English pilot and baronet and the Latin music star: Hamilton encircles Shakira with his left arm , with the hand clearly visible at his side, enveloping as only that of someone very intimate can be…