The Colombian women Shakira He arrived in London this Friday just before the British Grand Prix to be held on Sunday, while rumors grow about his alleged relationship with the pilot. Lewis Hamilton, from the Mercedes team.

(You may be interested in: Bed problems? Shakira’s new hints to Gerard Piqué)

The Colombian singer arrived after being at Paris Fashion Week, in time for Silverstone F1, as reported by the British press that recorded the time of her arrival at the airport.

Will Shakira see Hamilton?

The Colombian arrived in a fresh and uncomplicated light green outfit, also with large and colorful frame glasses that matched her clothes and a crossbody bag. She was seen smiling as she was photographed by the press and onlookers.

The Sun medium revealed unpublished images of the artist’s arrival on British soil, and titled its digital article: “Shakira fuels romance rumors with Lewis Hamilton as she arrives in London ahead of the British GP after posting a revealing selfie.”

Rumors of a close relationship between Shakira and Lewis Hamilton arose since the two began to appear together in public. They recently met at the Barcelona GP, which the Colombian attended, and then they were in a restaurant, which fueled many rumors.

According to the Vanitatis portal, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton They maintain a relationship that goes beyond friendship and that, even between them, there are already mutual expressions of affection.

The Colombian singer, who settled in Miami a short time ago after her separation from Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, did not miss any detail of the career that took place in that city.

Shakira shared on that occasion some moments of the career with the actor Tom Cruise. But then, the night after the race, she was seen in a restaurant in that city near one of the most important drivers in F1 history, the Englishman Lewis Hamilton.

Under a strong sun, the Dutchman Max Verstappen dominated the two free practice sessions this Friday at the British Grand Prix, the tenth round of the Formula 1 World Cup, while the Mercedes were far from the top positions.

Local idol Lewis Hamilton was just 12th in the first session and 15th in the second, more than a second behind Verstappen.

Sensation in Paris

Shakira was in Paris enjoying fashion week, which ended on July 6 in the French capital. The ‘No’ dress she wore drew attention on the July 5 event.

The echo of the dress was impressive. Although many criticized it, others praised it. The photos of her with Camila Cabello also received a lot of comments.

This July 6, more sober, Shakira wore a sleeveless white blouse, which she wore with black pants and an overlay skirt of the same color, with a brooch on the right side of her waist.

SPORTS

More sports news