Shakira and Piqué meet again. The same day that marks one year of their separation, the singer from Barranquilla and the former Catalan player are in Barcelona so that their children, Sasha and Milan, can be installed in Piqué’s house.

So far, as it has been known, the idea is that the minors stay with their father until June 19, in compliance with the separation agreement that Shakira and Piqué established in December of last year.

This Sunday, the woman from Barranquilla arrived first at the Barajas airport and then headed for Barcelona with her children.

The image of his arrival, in which he is seen with 19 suitcases, fills social networks. And it precedes a reunion with Piqué, who would arrive in the next few hours.

Shakira returned to Barcelona

According to the European press review, Shakira’s arrival was not budgeted. In fact, it was understood that Piqué was going to travel to pick up her children. However, this Sunday it was confirmed that the Barranquillera was the one who took the upper hand.

As seen in the video of his arrival in Barcelona, Shakira appeared accompanied by her brother Tonino.



Likewise, according to ‘Informalia’, from ‘El Economista’, the 19 suitcases that the woman from Barranquilla brought on the plane stood out.

At the moment, Shakira arrived at the old house that she shared with Piqué.

According to the Spanish media, Shakira and Piqué could meet again in the next few hours, within the framework of the Spanish Formula 1 GP.

According to the organizers, both are invited to the ‘paddock’.

