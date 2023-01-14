After the success of “Monotonia” by Shakira for the father of her children, Gerard Piqué, they believed that he would not make another heartbreak song anytime soon, but, for a reason, she is one of the most influential Latinas in the music industry, as she released a song against the former FC Barcelona soccer player and his new girlfriend Clara Chía, who has had such an impact that her reaction reached the Vatican.

When they say that Shakira’s song, together with the producer Bizarrap, “Music Sessions”, reached the whole world, a tweet from Pope Francissince after posting a message on her Twitter account, Internet users who follow the Colombian interpreter, they created a debate to defend it.

The considered, head of State and the eighth sovereign of Vatican City, made a recent publication of peace, on his Twitter account, when reading it, in a funny way, internet users associated it with the letter of to give their opinion.

Shakira, with her recent success, has broken the barrier with her listener records, since she used her pain to transmit it with songs, and her spectacular voice, a way, which has already been used before, to dedicate songs to her ex.

But this time, given the references, she managed to position herself in a trend, even the marketing world took advantage, since the singer used product brand names to compare them with her ex-partner Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía.

In social networks, from celebrities, content creators, businessmen, they reacted, but Internet users did what might seem impossible, that the collaboration “BZRP Music Session #53”, after being launched on Thursday, January 12, in the face of so much controversy, came to the Vatican.

On his social network, he Pope Francisco, (Pontifex_es), to leave a message full of peace and love, he wrote, “Let us always remember that the way in which we treat the last and least considered among our brothers and sisters reveals the value that we recognize in the human being”.

Although, he did not write that it was addressed to the author of the song, ‘Anthology’, netizens, in the form of humor, they began to place comments focused on the deception that Shakira suffered.

“Yes, father, but he was unfaithful to her when she put her career aside for him and went to live in Barcelona with him and there she raised her children. He paid him by bringing his lover into the house, I don’t know, I don’t think it’s fair in the eyes of God”, “Of course, father, but we are forgetting the value of the jam, which Shaki paid for and Clari ate. It is understood that Shaki treats her like that, with NO jam!”, “Father, now it’s your turn to shoot against Lucifer. I look forward to what you can read, in the comments.