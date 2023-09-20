While the Colombian artist Shakira enjoys her success, her songs and spectacular performances, new echoes arrive from Spain, in relation to the discomfort that her ex-mother-in-law, her mother, would have with her. Pique, Monserrat Bernabeu.

As has been known by the media in Europe. Bernabeu accuses the Colombian of being directly responsible for the estrangement that her grandchildren have had, Milan and Sashawith her.

Grandma’s discomfort

Apparently Piqué’s mother is upset because she has noticed very cold treatment towards her from her grandchildren. In fact, it was the last visit of the minors to Barcelona when Piqué’s mother sensed the supposed change in attitude of her grandchildren.



It is said that their distance has been such that they have stopped calling them “avi”, their grandfather, and “ona”, her, as they normally did. Piqué’s mother would argue that the artist herself forbade them, as mentioned by a source close to the family to the Spanish magazine Lecturas.

Another factor would be that Apparently the children preferred to be on their cell phones than to spend time with their family during their stay in Barcelona.

Mrs. Monserrat Bernabeu is very famous in her field in her country. Photo: Instagram: @shakira / Institut Guttman website

“The children were more focused on their cell phones than enjoying the day and he told Gerard: ‘Stop this now. It can’t be that the kids don’t even want to go to the mountains for the phone.'”cited the source.

Since the couple’s separation, there has been no shortage of versions about an alleged bad relationship between Monserrat and Shakira. It has been said that her ex-mother-in-law even called her a ‘witch’ and there were videos that showed apparent aggressive treatment towards the Colombian.

Meanwhile, Shakira inaugurated the District Educational Institution in Barranquilla Nuevo Bosque Pies Descalzos, with which he hopes to impact and educate more than a thousand children each year in this community that lives with socioeconomic inequalities.

In addition, Shakira will fight for one of the most coveted awards of the Latin Grammy Awards, which will be awarded this year for the first time outside the United States, in the Spanish city of Seville, it is Record of the Year, with her collaboration with Bizarrap, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, a song that has more than 1.4 billion views between Spotify and YouTube and that the artist herself defined as her “great relief” after her breakup with former soccer player Gerard Piqué.

