The Colombian star Shakira She has been the subject of multiple controversies and scandals since the end of her relationship with Spanish star Gerard Piqué. The singer and the former soccer player ended their life as a couple, but they share two children who have been the cause of trouble among celebrities, so she chose to leave the middle by moving to USA.

But before Shakira and her children Sasha and Milan If they had left their life in Spain behind to start a new one in the United States, the Latin artist would have done everything possible so that her heirs would have a less complicated transition. Due to the above, the singer would have launched an extravagant, surprising and strong proposal to the parents of their children’s best friends.

What extravagant and strong proposal did Shakira make to the parents of her children’s friends?

The singer and songwriter Shakira has made significant decisions to ensure the happiness and adjustment of his children Sasha and Milan to their new life in the United States, including a strong and extravagant proposal to the parents of their children’s friends.

Before moving to Miami, Shakira expressed fear that her children’s transition to the United States would be difficult. This concern led her to propose a extraordinary proposal to the parents of Milan and Sasha’s friends, offering to move with her and her children to Miami to accompany them in this change of life.

Shakira’s proposal, which included cover all expenses and provide facilities for a year’s stay in the United States, took the parents of their children’s friends by surprise. The intention was to provide support and care for the children during the transition, ensuring that they adapted as best as possible to their new life in Miami.

They reveal what proposal Shakira made to her children’s friends/Photo: Facebook Shakira.

According to an article on the Spanish site Vanitatis El Confidencial, the interpreter of ‘Copavacada’ and ‘El Jefe’ met with some parents of Milan and Sasha’s friends from school to share her strong and extravagant proposal. She offered them the possibility of living in Miami and assured that she would take care of the children’s education, well-being and entertainment during their one-year stay in the United States.

As to why Shakira would have done this, the reason behind this surprising offer was her worry that their children would have difficulty adjusting to his new life in the United States after living in Barcelona. The Colombian wanted to make sure that Milan and Sasha had company and support in this important change.

Did they accept? Although Shakira’s proposal would be very tempting for some, the parents of her children’s friends decided not accept. The news of this alleged unusual offer spread quickly through schools, generating surprise and reflection on the singer’s willingness to do everything possible for the well-being of her children.

