Shakira has spoken in that house of the Latin American people that is Televisa, a Mexican television network with the power to remove and install presidents. And from there she has launched a threat: “There is a place in hell for women who do not support others.” Furious, Shakira goes from Scheherazade’s hip twists to grabbing a menacing flaming sword. Being all very biblical and touchy, isn’t it a paradox that a singer who leads a new brand of feminism becomes so merciless towards the girlfriend of her ex?

Since I don’t believe in hell, I see Clara Chía, Piqué’s new girlfriend, who is also a woman, and the first thing that comes to mind after hearing Shakira’s dark words (“That we love her so much”, as Paulina Rubio always adds when mentioning her) is that this girl, for love, is being condemned to the hottest place we knew before climate change, hell. Clara’s media martyrdom. Will she burn in hell for love? And if it had been the other way around, Shaki darling, and you had fallen in love with someone younger or richer, what would the burns look like? Would hell still burn?

More information

Hell was always more suggestive than paradise. With better environment. I was born in a city, Caracas, renamed the “paradise branch” but which was the closest thing to living in a hell full of dangers, crime, corruption and the worst slander among neighbors that one can imagine. I understand, Shakira, that, being Colombian, you also know that paradise is false, a myth. And that hell warms the hearts and guns of the inhabitants of our Latin paradises daily. For this reason, although less ardent, but with an equally exciting ideological and sentimental profile, one should not forget the recent statements by Mario Vargas Llosa in Paris Match: “I have recovered my freedom”. The calculated conquest of that paradise that is freedom in the face of the rapt threat of hell is, in essence, Latin America.

Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué, on December 27, 2022 in Barcelona. David Oller (Europa Press via Getty)

Miguel Bosé, whose Bosé series premiered this week in Spain, has known paradises and hells more and better than many of us. In them he has advanced with that innate courage that fascinated José Pastor, the actor who plays him as a young man in the series (Iván Sánchez deals with the most adult part of the fiction). I think it was the most emotional moment of the interview in the anthill. Pastor confessed that he was intimidated by the proximity of the myth, but he also plucked up his courage and seductively replied that he admired Bosé’s courage for being Bosé. A generational catalyst that awakened aspirations, desires and paradises in countless people in Spain and Latin America.

I myself treasure that moment in which I saw Bosé perform in Sensational Saturday, the star program of Venevisión, back in my paradise of origin, and I got up in front of the television driven by a kind of flare. “I want to be like this,” I exclaimed to my parents. And they, for years, testified that they had seen in my eyes that flame between hallucinated and fervent that those who find a new catechism assume. Years later, because of those wonderful turns that life takes or because of the whims of the devil, I met Shakira herself at the home of Simone Bosé, Miguel’s cousin, who lived with her family in a neighboring house. She was just as hallucinated as me to be at that party. Sparkling and nice although, according to some voices, very different and changed from today. To me that’s pretty fake as hell. Just as Shakira has become Europeanized in Spain, so have I. And I could predict that Clara Chía is not going to go to hell but to the altar with Piqué, although perhaps she now sees it almost more as a crusade than love. But that will already be fuel for another bonfire.