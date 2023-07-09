Shakira and the video that gives her away: in the paddock and near Lewis Hamilton

As expected, Shakira It’s in London and attended, this Sunday, in Formula 1 Grand Prix of Great Britain, so social networks exploded.

For some time she has been associated with the Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, with whom she has met on several occasions.

First it was in the competition of Miami, United States, in which the Barranquillera and the British went out to dinner and one day after the race they were seen on a yacht.

Later, the Colombian was in the Barcelona Grand Prix and at night he was seen with the pilot in a restaurant.

In Europe they warn that the family says that the Piqué issue is already forgotten and that it has a relationship with Hamilton.

“There were demonstrations of affection and kisses in the Montmeló paddock,” reports a close friend, according to Vanitatis, from El Confidencial.

They assure that the couple is “very affectionate” when they are among their relatives, that they do not hide what they feel.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton would have an affair.

Shakira was captured in the paddock of the Marcedes team, from Hamilton, which was third in the competition.

