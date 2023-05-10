Clara Chía Martí is once again in the eye of the hurricane. The young Catalan, girlfriend of ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué, returned to the entertainment media in the framework of a new chapter of the novel by her partner and Shakira from Barranquilla.

In recent days, an account of his followers made some photos viral in which he She was seen very comfortable on the terrace of Shakira’s old house in Barcelona.

Given the echo of these images, the young woman decided to abruptly close her Instagram account. And, according to the ‘OKDiario’ portal, Shakira didn’t like the fact that Piqué’s new girlfriend ‘walks around’ the place that was her family’s house for more than a decade.

Now, with that ‘boom’ in the background, the statements of Juan Avellaneda appeared, a famous designer who was able to share with Clara Chía in those same days.

Your feeling: an unknown reality for the public that has followed his public life in recent times.

Clara Chía “is charming”: a new facet of Piqué’s girlfriend

As the renowned designer told ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press, Clara Chía, whom many Internet users point to, is actually “a charming woman.”

Avellaneda and Piqué’s girlfriend met a few days ago, as part of the launch of the new season of the King’s League, the great project of the Kosmos company, where the young woman and the former Catalan player met.

“The truth is that she is very charming. Although I spoke very little with her, because I went to present the kits,” said the designer, from the outset, about their meeting.

Then, he added, revealing a new facet of Clara Chía: “Clara is charming, really. We had a very ‘good feeling’, we were even talking about fashion and I think we were the only ones who talked about fashion there.”

