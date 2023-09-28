It is already known that Shakira, who must already be tried starting in November in Barcelona Due to other tax irregularities, she was accused by the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office of having allegedly defrauded some six million euros in the new case opened against her in July.

Although the complaint had been admitted for processing a few months ago in a court near Barcelona, ​​the details of the text became known this Tuesday, once the singer, who now resides in Miami, was notified, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

(Piqué left her with the debt in the Treasury? The judicial process that awaits Shakira)(Luis Fernando Montoya, the ‘champion of life’, achieved a new and admirable title)

In the complaint, the Public ministry accuses Shakira of two alleged crimes against the Public Treasury, for having presented “untrue declarations” of the Income Tax (IRPF) and on Wealth, in the 2018 financial year.

Well, the judicial issue is behind us and the media in Spain have taken it upon themselves to continue analyzing the lyrics of the Barranquilla’s new song, ‘El Jefe’, and it is already known that Gerard Piqué, His ex is the one directly pointed out.

Another ‘noted’

“However, what many have not realized is that the Barranquilla He also makes several references to his professional colleague and friend.Alejandro Sanz: “I was alone and I looked for you so you could torture me.” Some words that, a priori, could not mean anything, if it weren’t for the topic they both have together, ‘Torture’,” says Mundo Deportivo.

And he adds: “But the thing doesn’t stop there. “I’m already getting too attached to you. Tell me if we’re playing or if we’re friends.”sing too.

“What irony, what madness, this is torture. You kill yourself from dawn to dusk and you don’t even have a single piece of writing,” he repeats again.

The rumors of ‘something more than a friendship’ between the Barranquilla woman and the Spanish singer are not new, but the press in that country warns that these phrases are direct for Sanz.

“The truth is that the rumors that there is something more than a good friendship between them come from afar. But, of course, now that she has separated from Piqué and he has broken up with Rachel Valdés, they have increased even more,” the newspaper stated.

(‘Búfalo’ Ovelar scored a great goal, but had to run off the field: video)

Sports