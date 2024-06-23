Shakira has always been closely linked to sport, but more specifically to football, and this time, to continue with the ‘tradition’, she has confirmed that she will sing in the final of the Copa América 2024.

The country’s artists have taken on this contest, because Feid was the singer who opened the tournament before the match between Argentina and Canada.

Shakira and the ball

The Barranquilla native assured on her social networks that she will sing on July 14, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the stage where the Cup final will be played.

Shakira and Pique Photo:Taken from the video and Efe Share

Shakira’s relationship with soccer is old. After being born in Barranquilla, because he is a declared fan of the Junior, and as an artist, he has been at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, when his song ‘Hips don’t lie – Bamboo’ was the official theme of the contest.

Then, his turn was in the South Africa World Cup 2010, where he appeared with the famous ‘Waka Waka’, which still plays in stadiums around the world today.

Gerard Piqué and the Colombian

Shakira had already sung at the closing of the final of the Brazil World Cup 2014which Germany beat Argentina 1-0, and there he sang ‘La la la’.

It was precisely in South Africa when his romantic history with the former defender of the Barcelona Gerard Piquéwith whom she married and with whom she has two children: Sasha and Milan.

The Colombian and the former soccer player separated and each one, today, lives their lives apart. She lives in Miami with his children and he has a serious relationship with Clara Chía Marti.