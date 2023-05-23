Shakira and Piqué, wrong: singer explodes and talks about the plagiarism of ‘Acrostico’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Are there hints to Clara Chía?
Instagram: @3gerardpique / YouTube: Bizarrap
Are there hints for Clara Chía?
The Colombian was recently pointed out on social networks.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
A few days after the market launch of ‘Acrostico’, the latest musical work by Shakira, in Spain A confirmation of possible plagiarism of the lyrics was released.
The affected was Paula Mattheus, a Spanish singer who responded to the accusations of her fans on her social networks.
(Piqué: the ‘ace’ that he has kept secret in case he has to sue Shakira)
(Tragedy: meet the footballer who disappeared and was found dead in a river)
The woman from Barranquilla appears in the video with her children, milan and sashaand, as always, the song has been a success, lyrics in which his ex, Gerard Piquéalso has its lines.
A clarification
It was warned that Paula said that the lyrics resembled one of her songs and there was even talk of a possible lawsuit, but the subject has taken a turn.
The media began to investigate and warned that there are some coincidences in the Mattheus song called “I told you really”.
Haven’t I said it?
The Spanish spoke for the first time and defended her idea. She cut herself off, ruled out that there was plagiarism and pointed out that this was spread on networks and that she did not denounce it.
“But let’s see, I have never said that it was plagiarized, that these are things that happen in music, that everything is invented, that I have not invented the wheel and that they are some chords, a similar melody. But I really don’t think anyone plagiarized me,” she explained.
“I’m not announcing it or anything like that, please. That people stop making movies, a little kiss ”, she declared.
(Mourning in sports: national karate champion dies by hanging in Iran) (Piqué and Clara Chía: Ibai and ‘Kun’ reveal shocking details about their relationship)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Shakira #Piqué #wrong #singer #explodes #talks #plagiarism #Acrostico
Leave a Reply