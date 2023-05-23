Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Shakira and Piqué, wrong: singer explodes and talks about the plagiarism of ‘Acrostico’

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and Piqué, wrong: singer explodes and talks about the plagiarism of ‘Acrostico’


Shakira and Bizarrap

Are there hints to Clara Chía?

Photo:

Instagram: @3gerardpique / YouTube: Bizarrap

Are there hints for Clara Chía?

The Colombian was recently pointed out on social networks.

A few days after the market launch of ‘Acrostico’, the latest musical work by Shakira, in Spain A confirmation of possible plagiarism of the lyrics was released.

The affected was Paula Mattheus, a Spanish singer who responded to the accusations of her fans on her social networks.

(Piqué: the ‘ace’ that he has kept secret in case he has to sue Shakira)
(Tragedy: meet the footballer who disappeared and was found dead in a river)

See also  Julián Álvarez renewed his contract with Manchester City: until when did he sign and what will the salary increase be?

The woman from Barranquilla appears in the video with her children, milan and sashaand, as always, the song has been a success, lyrics in which his ex, Gerard Piquéalso has its lines.

A clarification

It was warned that Paula said that the lyrics resembled one of her songs and there was even talk of a possible lawsuit, but the subject has taken a turn.

The media began to investigate and warned that there are some coincidences in the Mattheus song called “I told you really”.

Haven’t I said it?

The Spanish spoke for the first time and defended her idea. She cut herself off, ruled out that there was plagiarism and pointed out that this was spread on networks and that she did not denounce it.

“But let’s see, I have never said that it was plagiarized, that these are things that happen in music, that everything is invented, that I have not invented the wheel and that they are some chords, a similar melody. But I really don’t think anyone plagiarized me,” she explained.

“I’m not announcing it or anything like that, please. That people stop making movies, a little kiss ”, she declared.
(Mourning in sports: national karate champion dies by hanging in Iran) (Piqué and Clara Chía: Ibai and ‘Kun’ reveal shocking details about their relationship)

See also  The summer of the bombers expiring: Dzeko does not want to move, Muriel waits and hopes ...

Sports

