Shakira and Piqué would be together again: this is the meaning requested by their children

Shakira and Pique.
Instagram of Shakira and Gerard Piqué
Shakira and Pique.
The press echoes an unprecedented situation in 2023: the Catalan and the Colombian, united again.
Shakira and Piqué are separated, but their names continue to be written in the same vein. The Colombian singer and the former Catalan player appear every day in the tabloids with striking news about their relationship, focused for nine months on caring for their children.
The last information that was known had to do with a ‘play’ by Piqué to share more with his children, despite the fact that the separation agreement with Shakira had stipulated a fixed term.
But now that situation seems to be left behind, as the entertainment media replicate: “Shakira and Piqué will be together again”. This is published by ‘El Nacional’, a Catalan newspaper, at the request of his children.
(Also: Shakira and her mother suffered “rude gesture” from Piqué’s mother).
Shakira and Piqué, together again
As reported by the media in question, Milan and Sasha, the two children of Shakira and Piqué, would have asked their parents to have a “truce” in the midst of the tension in which they live.
“The children finish classes on June 2, the last school day at school. However, on Saturday June 3, Milan and Sasha will celebrate the end of the year with a graduation party,” reports ‘El Nacional’. And, according to other media, The will of the minors is that both parents be together with them, as they have not been seen in this 2023.
Former soccer player Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s ex-partner, was caught on camera in a restaurant in South Beach with his children.
Piqué traveled to Miami last week to see his children who now live with their mother in the city of the sun.#pique #soccer player #Shakira pic.twitter.com/zsy9if4xfs
– RD Information Corner (@rinconinformatv) May 1, 2023
The last time that Shakira and Piqué met in the same place was last year, when they both accompanied Milan in one of their last baseball games in Barcelona. At that time, the fact was shocking. If there is a new reunion, it will be again.
