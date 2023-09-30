Shakira and Gerard Piqué They have not completely separated themselves, not only because of their children, Milan and Sasha, but because of private negotiations that the ex-couple maintains and that are on hold.

Now it has become known that the singer and the former soccer player continue to be owners of a complex of three homes that, according to the Spanish newspaper ABC, they have not been able to sell.

Slowed sales

The media indicates that the sales process is being carried out privately, without public announcements or on the Internet, to avoid visits from strangers. who want to pose as buyers.

The ownership of the properties, located in one of the best areas of Esplugues de Llobregat, is in the name of a company managed by the businessman’s father and its cost is estimated at 15 million euros. for the three houses or for 11.9 million just for the two main ones. An apparently high value compared to costs in that area.

The curious thing is that in one of the real estate agencies in charge of the sale he worked Lili Melgarthe nanny who starred in Shakira’s latest hit, ‘El Jefe’, and who was supposedly fired unfairly by Gerard Piqué.

These are the properties

According to the data that has been known about the properties, one of them is the family house itself, which was built in 2012 and has an area of ​​3,800 square meters. It consists of five floors, three exterior and two underground, with a games area, study area, library, gym, swimming pools, cinema room and paddle tennis court.

Shakira and Piqué’s mansion in Barcelona.

On the other side of the garden, and connected with an elevator, is the house where the ex-couple’s guests stayed. It is said that this was the Colombian’s recording studio and that it also has a gym and a soccer field. And right next door, separated by a wall, is Piqué’s parents’ home.

Within the complex there is a third house that, as the media points out, the couple bought to renovate it. However, the separation stopped the idea they had.

