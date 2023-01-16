Shakira and Gerard Piqué formed one of the most popular couples internationally. In addition, as a family, they had the comforts that everyone would like to have: a giant house, luxury cars, trips, among others. However, the romance ended when it became known that the Spaniard would have been unfaithful to the Colombian singer.

Months later, the producer Bizarrap made a collaboration with Shakira that was a total success in less than 24 hours. “Women no longer cry, women invoice”, is one of the phrases of the song that has given something to talk about. In this regard, does Piqué invoice less than Shakira? Does the singer earn more money than the Spaniard? In this note, we tell you the details of her wealth.

Shakira and Piqué: what is the salary of both celebrities?

Previously, Spanish media claimed that Piqué was the highest paid player at FC Barcelona, ​​but the one who had the best salary at the Catalan club was Lionel Messi. Even the world champion earned more than Shakira.

Now, after his retirement from football and a new facet as a participant in the Kings League, Gerard Piqué looks very happy. According to the specialized magazine People With Money, the former player earns about 90 million euros a year.

Apparently, Shakira would generate the same or much more than the number of her ex-partner. After the collaboration with the Argentine producer, Shakira charges about 130,000 euros every day. This is due to reproductions of her songs, advertisements or programs presented by the Colombian artist.

Shakira achieved 14.4 million streams on Spotify in 24 hours. Photo. Shakira/Instagram

Shakira and Piqué: how much money does Clara Chía make?

Regarding Piqué’s current girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, her billing level is below that of Shakira and the former soccer player. The 22-year-old girl worked as a waitress to pay for her studies and later she joined the staff of one of Piqué’s large companies.

It is clear that Clara Chía is creating the path towards her professional life and, possibly, at the end of the month the benefits she has may increase.