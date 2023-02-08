One of the key points in the separation process of the Colombian singer Shakira and the ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué was the custody of the couple’s two children, Milan and Sasha.

Finally, the judicial decision is that the two children remain with Shakira, who is doing all the paperwork to establish her residence in Miami, far from Barcelona, ​​where she lived with her ex-partner for the last few years.

In the custody agreement it was established that Piqué will have time to also see his children, although the terms of the visits generated new conflicts between the two parties, and more so now that the former player has already made public his relationship with Clara Chia Marti.

Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

Is there a clause for the children not to live with Clara Chía?

According to the newspaper El Nacional de Catalunya, one of the clauses of that agreement is that Milan and Sasha cannot live with Piqué’s new girlfriend. “The norm embodied in the secret separation agreement is that Milan and Sasha cannot share space and time with Chía,” says the report published a few days ago.

Piqué’s lawyer, Ramón Tamborero, denied this version and assured that there was no limitation on this issue, so there are no restrictions for children to share with their father’s new partner.

How is Milan and Sasha’s relationship with Clara Chía? According to the journalist Laura Fa, They have already shared on several occasions, but they would not be aware of the relationship between the young woman and the former player. They consider her as “a friend of her father’s”.

For this reason, when the children come to visit the apartment where Piqué has lived in Barcelona since the separation from Shakira took place, Clara Chía’s decision would be to withdraw from the premises.

“When Gerard is with his children, he shares his hours as a father with them and no one else joins those moments. Well, yes, his family. When Gerard’s children are with him, she disappears,” Fa added.

