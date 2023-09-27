The Colombian singer Shakira He is still on the lips of the world, especially when he recently released his new work‘The boss’in which he ‘spoke indirectly’ of Gerard Piquhim, his ex, his in-laws and even a babysitter.

The lyrics of the song have given a lot of material to cut, but she has always been at the center of attention.

They reveal more secrets

According to Leticia Requejocontributor to ‘TardeAR’, the nanny was the one who discovered all of Piqué’s tricks, so the former soccer player kicked her out of the house.

“Lili Melgar was the one who gave clues about Piqué’s relationship with Clara Chia. Once Gerard Piqué unmasked her, he threw her onto the street and did not compensate her. That’s why in the song they say that they paid him compensation,” said the collaborator.

At the beginning of the song, the Colombian dedicates a phrase to the babysitter: “Lili Melgar, this song is for you.”

“Requejo gave the financial amount that he has pocketed “being Shakira’s mole.” And, according to the ‘TardeAR’ collaborator, “Shakira has decided to pay him a million euros to appear in this video clip,” says Mundo Deportivo.

The unusual

According to the communicator, “in addition to this million euros, which is very good, he will receive an extra amount for all the profits from the video clip, which has already gone viral and will surely make a lot of money,” she said. But there is more.

“It seems that the publication of the issue has brought to light urban legends about his way of acting with the staff he had hired. According to the journalist Javier Cerianifound in ‘The Angels‘, in an interview with ‘Espejo Público’ he confirmed the complaints of the Colombian’s employees: “They complained that, for Shakira, there was no end to the work. It was 17 hours, cooking for a lot of people…” , says Mark.

And he adds: “At that meal for so many people on “a Sunday” a small altercation occurred since “they had cooked for 17 people and she (Shakira) wanted a chicken to be heated at 2 in the morning and he told her: ‘ “I can’t take it anymore, I’m not going to bother you.’ She automatically kicked them out at 6:30 a.m. and left them on the street.”

Finally, “Ceriani has assured that in order to bring this issue to light and be able to accuse Gerard Piqué of being a bad boss, Shakira has had to “pay all the people she had in her entire life as employees, including this woman, Lily , paid him almost up to a million dollars. He had to pay all the debts to be able to accuse, now, Piqué, of being the stingy one,” was published in the Spanish newspaper.



