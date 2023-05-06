Shakira and Gerard Pique They officially separated in June of last year and the novel does not end, so much so that another chapter has already been written.

The Colombian is still in Miami, United Stateswith their children, while the ex-soccer player was recently visiting.

According to the Spanish media, Shakira and Piqué are the protagonists of the latest song by Coti, a mythical Argentine singer.

Coti, confessed fan of Atletico Madridpremiered with Subze ‘Campeón del mundo’, a song that has soccer very present and that includes the Barranquillera and the Spaniard.

“Since he began his musical career back in 2002, Coti Sorokin It has become a benchmark for Latin pop rock, says AS from Spain.

And he adds: “The Argentine vocalist, author of true hymns like None of this was an error and co-author of Color Esperanza or Andar conmigo, has left his comfort zone and has released a song with totally different rhythms.

It is known that the subject is full of references to soccer and there is a part that attracts attention, in which the Barranquillera and her ex appear.

"I loved you more than Argentina loved Diego, we ended up just like Shakira and Piqué," says the man from Elche. The chorus, verses later, continues: "world champion on the outside, defeated on the inside."