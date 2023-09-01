Friday, September 1, 2023
Shakira and Piqué: they reveal a secret, why do you prevent your children from being with Clara Chía?

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 1, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and Piqué: they reveal a secret, why do you prevent your children from being with Clara Chía?

pique

Clara, Pique and Shakira.

The Colombian has been emphatic in the decision.

There has always been talk of the thorny issue that Shakira read prevents their children from spending time with Clara Chia Martinthe girlfriend of his ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

And that has led to several problems between Piqué and Chía, who have become upset, because he spends time with sasha and milan and leaves his girlfriend alone.
it was not known

Nobody, until now, had dared to investigate why the Colombian has forbidden her children to be with Clara Chía.

Well then. There are no secrets. They have already revealed what are the main causes for this to happen.

The Argentine journalist Javier Cerianirevealed that Shakira is uncomfortable with various traits of Chía Marti’s personality.

Shakira and her children, Clara Chía and Piqué

Shakira and her children, Clara Chía and Piqué

The communicator warns that one of them is the “party attitude of the young woman and that, in addition, the woman’s mental health is not the best and she does not want her children to experience that situation.

“Piqué and Clara Chía bought a house where they are living together and continue the relationship. What happens is that this girl, Clara Chía, has psychological problems and then Shakira took advantage of that to say “I don’t want my children with this girl,” said the communicator.

admin_l6ma5gus

