Shakira and Gerard Pique They have a birthday this Thursday, February 2, and on this special day for both of them, the issue of their separation and the consequences it has brought are talk.

The couple officially announced their separation last June, but not a day has passed in which we are told about either of them.

(Piqué, ‘without remedy’: his son’s unexpected reaction in front of Shakira’s house) (Shocking images of the accident that left the Nascar pilot child lifeless)

Who is it?

Shakira “knocked her out of the park” a few weeks ago with her new song in which she threw indirect darts at Pique, her girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti and even her mother-in-law.

The exfutbolista of the Barcelona responded arriving at the spectacle of the ‘Kings League’ in a twingo car, in reference to the song.

even, the ‘Kun Aguero and several of his friends who are with him in that contest have shown his “friendly side” and have even made fun of the Colombian’s phrases.

In recent days Piqué has been seen on several occasions in the house of the singer from Barranquilla, because her children, Sahsa and Milan, they have turned years

The media have been ready to divulge even the most intimate secrets of what each one does in his life.

Shakira had plans to go live in Miami, United States, with their children, but that has not been possible, they say, because of their father’s state of health.

not a stranger

It has caused curiosity that on her birthday, the singer records a photo with an “unknown” man on her Instagram.

Shakira opposed the nets with the image ‘upside down’, in which she is seen next to him and holding a guitar.

It causes curiosity, because Piqué recently uploaded a photo with Clara Chía to his networks, for which it has been said that it is a “retaliation”, but apparently it is not like that.

The singer uploaded the photo with a clear message: “Music and friendship, the best combination”, is what is read.

Well, the media took on the task of finding out who the mysterious companion is and it was learned that it is Luis Fernando Ochoa, who is known as the ‘Rock Monster’.

Ochoa is a producer, arranger, bassist and composer, who works with Shakira and artists such as Chayanne and Ricky Martin.

With the Barranquillera, he brought to the top 10 songs like “Ojos así”, “Sale el sol” and “La tortura”.

(Mourning in soccer: young promises die after serious bus overturn, video) (Chilling video: this is how the player’s leg was broken in Australia)

Sports