A year ago the avalanche of news began. Shakira and Piqué, members of one of the most popular couples in the Hispanic world, informed the entire planet that their relationship, forged after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, had come to an end.

“We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding”expressed the singer from Barranquilla and the then soccer player in a statement.

Days ago, the Spanish reporters Lorena Vásquez and Laura Fa, from ‘El Periódico’, had announced that the love connection between the two figures had ended. However, the official message gave rise to the beginning of a string of chapters that have been written over the days. And that, apparently, are still far from over.

The shadow of an infidelity: the weight that has not stopped falling

The singer has been happy with the success of the song. Photo: Instagram: @shakira / @duolingo

Fa and Vásquez, popularly known as the ‘Mamarazzis’, said that the relationship had ended due to Piqué’s alleged infidelity.

“The singer has caught him with another and they are going to separate”sentenced a year ago Laura Fa in her program.

And today, that phrase has grown so many branches that there are countless unconfirmed rumors. According to the most popular version, Piqué’s deception occurred at least 1 year before the announcement of the break.

It has been said that the Catalan would have started an affair with the young Clara Chía Martí, an employee of Kosmos – his company -, and who is now his partner, while he was with Shakira. According to the Spanish ‘paparazzi’, their relationship would have been so intense that the university student would have entered Piqué’s family home on several occasions.

And although a video accusing Martí was dismissed, A theory was around the networks that Shakira would have known of the infidelity due to a jar of jam.



According to the entertainment program ‘Socialité’, from ‘Telecinco’, Shakira realized that something was up with Piqué after there was irregular consumption of jam at home.

As was heard on said ‘show’, and as other media replied, Piqué would not eat jam, but when Shakira was not there, apparently someone else did consume it.



In fact, Socialité launched last December that “toast with jam” would be the “favorite breakfast” of Clara Chía Martí, Piqué’s new partner. As if she was the one who ate said food.

To this day, the alleged infidelity has never been officially confirmed.

‘What is not sung does not exist’: the soundtrack of the dramatic goodbye

Piqué, Bizarrap and Shakira. Photo: Kings League and Shakira Instagram

As on so many occasions, in this separation, music has been Shakira’s therapy. So she said it in her first interview after her breakup, a ‘confessional’ with ‘Elle’ magazine.

Although the memory that one has is that ‘Monotonía’, a song with Ozuna, was the first song related to the separation, Shakira’s circle has come to ensure that the theme of ‘I congratulate you’, with Rauw Alejandro, was the first indicator that the situation with Piqué was not going well at all.



“To complete you I broke into pieces

They warned me but I didn’t listen

I realized that yours is false

It was the straw that broke the camel’s back

don’t tell me you’re sorry

That sounds sincere, but I know you well and I know you’re lying.

I congratulate you, how well you act

Of that I have no doubt

With your role continue

That show suits you.”sang Shakira without anyone thinking that she could be talking to Piqué.

Then came the theme of Monotonía, in which the video shows a man with a ‘look’ similar to that of today’s ex-soccer player shooting the singer and leaving a hole in her chest.

“I was running for someone

That he wasn’t even walking for me”, says the song.

But the point of no return came with the session that Shakira recorded with Bizarrap. There, in a small recording studio, came the most direct darts that have been heard about the separation of the singer and the former player.

Messages to the former defender, his family and also his current partner filled the three minutes and 37 seconds that the recording lasts.

The clip and the lyric, with worldwide impact, received a response from Piqué with appearances with a Casio watch and a Renault Twingo, elements that Shakira minimized when comparing them with a Rolex and a Ferrari.

Today, the song is sung with emotion by the majority of women in the main nightclubs in the country.

This 2023, already in another tone, Shakira published ‘Acrostic’, a less strong song, but just as heartfelt, since it is dedicated to her children for all the pain they have gone through having to live the separation, being so small.

Clara Chía Martí: the third in the scandal

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. Photo: Screenshot Tiktok, Agency

Perhaps because of the speed with which their romance became known, Clara Chía Martí, Piqué’s girlfriend after the separation, has been criticized by the millions of fans of the Barranquillera.

The young Catalan did not appear in Piqué’s life last year, as she was already a worker at his Kosmos company. Yet they are remembered the first images as a couple in August last year.



At that time, they appeared at the wedding of a friend of the defender, who at that time suffered from whistling on every court he stepped on.

Magazine @hello published these recent photographs of Gerard Piqué and his new girlfriend of 23 years, Clara Chía Martí, attending a wedding of a friend of the soccer player! 😱❤️🕺🏻💃🏻📺 #VLA pic.twitter.com/qYnO1KHy1u — Come Joy (@VengaLaAlegria) August 24, 2022

As the days went by, the images together became more common. Martí, quite shy, fled from the cameras, but today she already grants photos to her followers at events.

This was demonstrated in his last great appearance with Piqué, at Coldplay’s last concert in Barcelona.

The witch on the balcony and the eviction letter: the role of Piqué’s family

Shakira’s witch, who looked towards Piqué’s parents’ house. Photo: Screenshots ‘CHANCE’, from Europapress

Ever since the break up was announced, followers started poking around the tense relationship that Shakira would have had with Piqué’s parents.

In fact, in the middle of the videos of alleged scuffles between the singer and Montserrat Bernabéu -Piqué’s mother-, the iconic witch that Shakira put on the balcony of her old house in Barcelona, ​​a few steps from the house of the parents of the singer, arrived. symbol of Barcelona.

The gesture, according to press reports, would have arisen because Piqué’s mother would have learned of the player’s alleged relationship with Clara Chía, while she was still with Shakira.

The last chapter of Shakira’s tense relationship with Piqué’s parents came with the departure of the Barranquillera to Miami.

According to the ‘paparazzi’, The former player’s father sent Shakira an eviction letter earlier this year. Although it has been said that it was a merely bureaucratic act, the action has been condemned by Shakira’s ‘fans’.

The agreement that continues to be filled with controversy

Gerard Piqué, Shakira and their children. Photo: Shakira’s Kings League Infojobs and YouTube

In December 2022, after various meetings between their lawyers, Shakira and Piqué reached an agreement. As agreed, the two children, Milan and Sasha, will live with their mother, but the father will be able to visit them without problems.

“We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that it will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal process”They said about the singer’s environment in November.

Since then, Piqué has spoken twice about the situation. First, he confirmed in an interview that what he wants is for his children to be well. Later, he criticized the actions of the Barranquillera.

Piqué responds to Shakira. “The whore loves, but we don’t think about the other person. What has to happen, someone commit suicide?pic.twitter.com/Ms6N9dLHUu — Cesar Moreno (@CesarMorenoH) April 2, 2023

Today, the Spanish press continues to report alleged disagreements after the agreement. Likewise, there is talk that there are issues that were pending. And in the midst of that, the ‘paparazzi’ are still on the lookout.

Therefore, it is said, Shakira would go to live in a remote place, because her children would be suffering from bullying. Piqué, for her part, lives her new relationship more and more freely.

“Will he get married like he didn’t with Shakira?” his followers wonder.

Only time will tell.

