Friday, April 21, 2023
Shakira and Piqué: the drastic and surprising decision that Clara Chía made, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and Piqué: the drastic and surprising decision that Clara Chía made, video


Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira

Piqué, Clara Chía and Shakira.

Piqué, Clara Chia and Shakira.

The ex-soccer player’s girlfriend gave a resounding “no”.

Clara Chia Marti He has become quite a character. She is the girlfriend of Gerard Piqué, relationship that was confirmed once the separation of the Barcelona player with Shakira.

The Colombian is in Miami, United States, while Piqué and his girlfriend are still in Spain, doing their business and trying to make a living.

(Heartbreaking account of a dead cyclist technician in the Anapoima Classic)
(Radamel Falcao: Rayo Vallecano points to another Colombian to replace him)

A new

The daily news of the three swarms, does not stop. Once the woman from Barranquilla abandoned the house where she lived in Barcelona many have been the rumors that have been known.

That Piqué and Clara would go to live there. That the house is for sale. Which is worth 14 million euros. Anyway. But the first idea was about cooking.

It is not known what happened, but the truth is that, at this time, what will happen with that house is a big question mark.

Piqué suggested that they do it, that they live there, near her parents, but Clara Chía was emphatic in refusing and saying that she was not interested.

Maria Patino, Socialité journalist, assured that Clara said “no”, because she felt uncomfortable going to live where her partner shared with their children, milan and sashaand Shakira.
(Shakira faces a mess in Miami, worse than Piqué and Clara Chía) (Mourning: Colombian cycling promise dies of heart attack in race)

