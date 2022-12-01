The Colombian singer Shakira and the former Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué signed this Thursday in a court in Barcelona (northeast Spain) the agreement that will allow the artist to settle with her children, Milan and Sasha, in Miami (United States).

The agreement was reached after months of negotiations between their legal teams after their separation, announced this spring.

Shakira and Piqué arrived separately at the court today and accompanied by their respective lawyers.

After signing the agreement, Gerard Piqué’s lawyer, Ramon Tamborero, explained to the press that “they are both calmer, more relaxed” and have thought “of the good of their children”.

The signing process took place “correctly, as was not expected otherwise, in front of the court, and from now on to wait for the sentence once the prosecutor approves the agreement,” said Tamborero.

The lawyer denied some information that claimed that the agreement prevented Piqué from establishing his residence in Miami or that they could not see the children accompanied by their future partners.

For her part, neither Shakira’s lawyer nor the singer herself wanted to attend to the press.

A few weeks ago, Shakira and Piqué explained in a statement that they had signed “an agreement that guarantees the well-being” of their children and that it was pending ratification before the court “as part of a merely formal process.”

Sources from the singer’s environment then explained to EFE that the artist plans to move to Miami with her children early next year from Barcelona, ​​the city where they were born, have lived for the last eight years and are in school.

The artist has had a residence in Miami for years and it is where her maternal family has been living for the last few years as well.

Beyond the issue of the separation and custody of the children, Shakira has a criminal case pending in Spain for various economic crimes against the public treasury.

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for her eight years and two months in prison and a fine of more than 23 million euros (about 24 million dollars).

