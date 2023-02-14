Shakira and Piqué: reveal the plan so that Clara Chía is not with her children

The separation of Shakira and Gerard Pique It continues to give rise to controversy and the Spanish media echo what is known about the ex-partner on a daily basis.

The police call for the noisy celebration of his 46th birthday at Shakira’s house and what Piqué’s lawyer said about the agreement they reached were the information known last weekend.

While the woman from Barranquilla plans her next job and her transfer to Miami, United States, The city where he will settle, Piqué continues with his business, at the head of the Kings League.

school, headache

Between Monday and Tuesday of this week, information has been leaked about what the singer does so that Clara Chia MartiPiqué’s girlfriend does not spend time with her children.

sasha and milan They study and almost always the Colombian is in charge of leaving them at school and picking them up when they leave the student day.

According to ‘El Nacional’, when she can’t do it, it’s her brother, Tony, Who has that responsibility? However, there are days when both work together and cannot go to school.

It is there where Shakira jumps and worries, because she does not want Clara Chía to share with them, so the one who is going to do these tasks is Piqué, but he does it alone, without any companion, according to the agreement.

