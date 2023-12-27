Shakira has been the center of the news in recent days. The tribute paid to him was known in Barranquilla and he was linked to a new person, although nothing confirmed.

The arms clasped high, the belly exposed and the torso leaning to one side anticipate Shakira's emblematic hip movement, immortalized this Tuesday in a 6.5-meter-high statue in her hometown of Barranquilla.

What is known

Made of bronze with some aluminum fragments, the monument represents the pop star while performing one of her characteristic dance steps, wearing a brown bra and a long skirt of the same color.

Thanks to the sculptor Yino Márquez and the students of the district arts school for this example of the enormous artistic talent of the people of my land. pic.twitter.com/lR7ZQSO4Mx — Shakira (@shakira) December 26, 2023

On the other hand, in Spain it has been said that he has a new dream. It's about the Argentine Rafael Arcaute.

“Shakira's international bombshell. It was not Lewis Hamilton, it wasn't Turizo, it's all a lie. Shakira has someone who, little by little, is winning her heart. This is nothing more and nothing less than Rafael Arcaute,” said Argentine journalist Javier Ceriani in the space presented by Maria Patiño.

And he added: “This 44-year-old Argentine has been after her for years, but he has waited for her relationship with Piqué to end. They have known each other for many years. He has traveled on several occasions to help him on productions. She is slowly letting him enter her heart. What they have told me in recent days is that Shakira would be agreeing to take another step.”

Good relationship?

Well, the issue is that Gerard Piquéher ex, it is not easy to forget him, and not because she still has feelings for him, but because they must be in permanent contact for their two children.

Sasha and Milan, In any case, they unite them, although they have also been the center of some discord between the couple, who a year ago reached an agreement regarding custody of the children.

Lorena Vazquez, One of the journalists who follows them warns that the singer is very busy between her family and her father's health.

Together?

“Shakira is enjoying being single and dedicating her time to her parents and children,” said the communicator.

And he added something about the current relationship with Piqué, which is not the same as the one a few months ago.

“Now they talk among themselves, it wasn't like that until now. They come to an agreement with a certain peace of mind, without always having to resort to lawyers,” the journalist stated.

