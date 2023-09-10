The week has been so busy Shakira as for Gerard Piquéthe ex-couple who announced their separation last year.

It is already known that the Colombian will be one of the stars of the Latin Music Week organized by Billboard, and that it will take place between October 2 and 6 in Miami Beachin South Florida, but not only because of his successful career, the separation with Gerard Piquébut for other things.

These days, in addition to Latin Music Week, The Barranquilla woman has sounded, and harshly, because it has been leaked that she could be a mother for the third time.

And everything indicates that it will be true, that Milan and SashaHer children will have a sister, a woman, as she always dreamed of, even before having the relationship with the former Barcelona center back.

The National of Catalonia spoke about the subject and warned that the singer will follow in the footsteps of Ana Obregon, who became a mother again on March 20 through surrogacy.

The problem is that Shakira would be 46 years old, so the pregnancy would be high riskbut that is why she chose the route of surrogacy.

That’s what the Cuban psychic said Mhoni Vidente, who takes it as a fact that she will be a mother.

Children

However, they revealed a new piece of information about the ex-couple’s current affairs, as the Christmas festivities are approaching.

It is known that after intense negotiations between his lawyers, The singer and the former soccer player signed an agreement on the future of their children.

“According to this agreement, the children reside with their mother in Miami and spend most of the year in Florida, but Piqué has the right to visit them every 10 days and enjoy more time with them during the holidays,” Mundo Deportivo said.

Now what is known is that although the agreement was signed in a court in Barcelona, ​​Piqué’s lawyer in Miami, United States, is seeking to have it ratified in a US court and that it cannot be unilaterally modified by any of the parties.

“The only possible alteration in this agreement depends on the school calendar, which differs between Catalonia and Miami, which affects the stay of the children with each of their parents. Therefore, lawyers in Barcelona and Miami are working on the coordination of these dates,” the report stated.

