Friday, April 7, 2023
Shakira and Piqué, remembered in the memes after Madrid’s win against Barcelona

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2023
in Sports
Shakira and Piqué, remembered in the memes after Madrid's win against Barcelona


Pique and Shakira

Piqué and Shakira in the Barcelona memes.

Piqué and Shakira in the Barcelona memes.

Humor on social networks was not long in coming.

Real Madrid put on the suit of the greats this Wednesday European nights at the Spotify Camp Nou and knocked out Barcelona, ​​which they came back from 0-1 in the first leg with a resounding win (0-4) and got the locals out of the Copa del Rey final, in a classic in the that the punch and the talent of the whites decided the tie.

See also  From MotoGP to Dakar: Luca Filippin, Franco Picco's physio

(You may be interested: Real Madrid mercilessly humiliates Barcelona in the Copa del Rey)

The humiliating victory unleashed creativity on social networks, where the jokes and memes towards Barcelona did not wait.

Even the Colombian Shakiraex-partner of Gerard Piqué, came to light in user memes. The former player was also remembered by the fans.

the memes

SPORTS

Recommended

