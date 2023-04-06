Shakira and Piqué, remembered in the memes after Madrid’s win against Barcelona

Real Madrid put on the suit of the greats this Wednesday European nights at the Spotify Camp Nou and knocked out Barcelona, ​​which they came back from 0-1 in the first leg with a resounding win (0-4) and got the locals out of the Copa del Rey final, in a classic in the that the punch and the talent of the whites decided the tie.

(You may be interested: Real Madrid mercilessly humiliates Barcelona in the Copa del Rey)

The humiliating victory unleashed creativity on social networks, where the jokes and memes towards Barcelona did not wait.

Even the Colombian Shakiraex-partner of Gerard Piqué, came to light in user memes. The former player was also remembered by the fans.

the memes

Kabeiajs because the cules don’t accept that Real Madrid won, that they played better than Barcelona and that’s it instead of blaming anything that moves pic.twitter.com/U50qMSJ0vM — matthew 🇧🇼 (@ozilero) April 5, 2023

Comme aujourd’hui c’est mercredi le Réal de Madrid a cru c’était la ligue des champions voilà les résultats 😅 pic.twitter.com/kCTFInRBlV — Alors cava Toi 🇨🇩 (@alorscavatoi) April 5, 2023

