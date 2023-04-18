Another chapter of the ninth of Shakira and Gerard Pique It has been revealed in Spain, while the ex-partner makes his life each by his side.

The Colombian is in Miami, United States, While the ex-soccer player lives in Barcelona, ​​he lives with Clara Chia Marti, his girlfriend, and he’s keeping an eye on the Kings League.

The future



milan and sasha The children of the ex-partner who announced their separation in June 2022 are with Shakira, but their father is very aware of them.

At the start of last December, both reached an agreement and in an official statement they determined the conditions of the separation.

The most important thing was the issue of custody of their children, something that is already known. Shakira is with them, but Piqué will also have her time by her side.

In Spain there has been talk, now, of the house in which the family lived in Barcelona, a mansion in a luxurious neighborhood of the city.

A ticket

It has been speculated that Piqué and his girlfriend will go to live there, a hard blow for the Barranquillera, but that is not entirely confirmed, although the ex-player’s parents are close by.

But information was leaked warning that the house is for sale.

One of the presenters of the program mediaset He said the following on the subject: “It has been published these days that Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía were planning to move to this house. I tell you that it is not like that, because I know from a very good source that the house is for sale for 14 million euros ”.