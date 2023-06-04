The separation of the Colombian singer Shakira and the now ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué was a harsh announcement for the followers of both and ended up changing their lives completely. This Sunday, June 4, marks one year since the two parties announced their breakup, after 12 years of relationship.

“We are sorry to confirm that we have parted ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding”, was the laconic sentence of the statement in which a piece of news that was an open secret was confirmed.

A year later, the shock of the news has not passed. On the contrary, new information appears every day, either from Barranquilla or from Catalan. Life changed both of them forever.

The cause of the break was a new relationship for the man who was still a FC Barcelona player at the time. At the end of 2021, apparently in a bar in that city, Piqué met Clara Chía Martí. There they began to hang out and by February 2022 there would already be a sentimental relationship between them, according to press reports.

By the time the separation was announced, the issue had already broken out between Shakira and Piqué, when the Colombian realized the infidelity of who had been her partner until then.

Shakira’s musical taunts to Piqué

Shakira vented her sorrows with music, with several works that had extraordinary success, all with messages against Piqué.

Some were hidden, but others were even rather explicit, especially after the Catalan’s new relationship was made public. Thus, the Colombian, who had not released an album since 2017, sounded again, and very, very loud.

“I think we all have our own processes for dealing with grief, stress or anxiety. We all go through things in life. But in my case, I think writing music is like going to a shrink, only cheaper. [risas]. It just helps me process my emotions and make sense of them. And it helps me heal. I think it is the best medicine, and together with the love of my family and my children, who support me,” Shakira confessed in the first interview she gave after the separation, to Elle magazine, in September of last year.

🚨 SHAKIRA 🚨 the latin queen #Shakira looks stunning on the cover of the prestigious ELLE MAGAZINE 👑 magazine for its October issue!!! In the interview, the Barranquillera talks about her new album which will be released in what she calls her “darkest hour”!! pic.twitter.com/3NOZxAacXH – Music Zone 🎧 (@Javier90827264) September 21, 2022

“There have been days when I have had to pick up my pieces from the ground. And the only way to do it, to really do it, has been through music. You know, I really like to pull myself together and look in the mirror and know that I’m a mom and that my kids depend on me,” she added.

There are already four songs that Shakira has made public, all related to their 12-year relationship. First, ‘Monotonia’, together with Ozuna. Then ‘Music Sessions #53’, in collaboration with Bizarrap. Later, ‘TQG’, next to Karol G, and, finally, ‘Acrostic’, which she performs alone but in whose video the two children of her relationship with Piqué appear, Milan and Sasha.

The issue of custody was another key point in the separation process. In the end, justice handed her over to Shakira, on the condition that Piqué can see them for 10 days a month and share with them during the summer holidays. It should also be remembered that the Barranquillera, after the breakup, settled in Miami.

If life changed completely for the Colombian, Piqué also went through difficult times. Almost five months after the announcement of the separation, on November 3, the Barcelona player announced his retirement from the courts and said that the game the following weekend was the last of his sports career.

“I have always said that after Barça there would be no other team. And so it will be. This Saturday will be my last game at the Camp Nou. I will become one more culé. I will cheer on my team. And I will transmit my love for Barca to my children, just as my family did with me,” he said then in a video posted on his social networks.

After an initial silence, Piqué also responded to Shakira’s attacks, especially after the release of ‘Music Sessions #53’, in which the Colombian made frontal attacks on him: ‘You changed a Ferrari for a Twingo’ and ‘You changed a Rolex for a Casio’.

As soon as the song and video were made public, Piqué, already fully dedicated to the Kings League, the soccer tournament he created together with the influencer Ibaí Llanos and other personalities, handed out Casio watches to the members of the table in a broadcast on live on Twitch and, the following weekend, he appeared driving a Renault Twingo.

Piqué, after months of monitoring by the paparazzi, published his first official photo with Clara Chía on January 25. There are even wedding plans. There are still many pages to write in this novel.

SPORTS

More sports news