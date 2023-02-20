Shakira and Gerard Pique They know that they must see each other frequently, since their children are involved, sasha and milanAt least until they are of legal age.

And when they coincide, it is evident that little, almost zero, is the contact that the two have, who in June 2022 announced their separation.

different behavior

Recently, a person who happened to be in the place where they ‘saw’ each other recorded the scene. Milan was playing a soccer game, his mother was there and Piqué arrived at the site.

By their behavior, it is clear that they are far away. Their behaviors were quite different.

The Colombian sang, jumped, looked happy, while in the background her father looked at the field very seriously.

It happened shortly after Piqué and Clara Chia were seen in a Catalonia Cup match. The game was played between Andorra and Badalona.

“Many people present there spent the game recording the couple, so they were marking the man for the 90 minutes despite not playing. In one of those videos, Clara is seen wanting to share something with the former player while she is talking on the cell phone, ”said sports.es

And he added: “The gesture has been widely criticized because it gives the impression that Piqué is passing Clara. It’s an isolated clip and we don’t know the context but we already know that Piqué’s haters (many are Shakira fans) have increased exponentially and take the opportunity to criticize him for anything”.

