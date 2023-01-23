Gerard Piqué still in the eye of the hurricane. The former Spanish soccer player, who has now fully concentrated on his project for the ‘King’s League’does not stop appearing in the tabloids due to the impact of the latest musical release by her ex-partner, the Colombian Shakira.

In the midst of this storm that he is experiencing, this Sunday Piqué would have had a moment of tranquility on account of his son’s 10th birthday Milan, with whom he was able to share a moment, not the whole day.

milan’s birthday

According to press reports, this weekend it was up to Piqué to be with his children, due to the custody agreement they maintain. But the birthday upset the plans, to the point that there is talk of a kind of truce between the couple so that Milan could share with both, but not at the same time.

Around noon Piqué was seen arriving at his old house in Esplugues de Llobregat together with Milan, his eldest son who turned 10, and who was in the co-pilot’s position.

According to Europa Press, the former Barcelona player did not even get out of the car, he just left his son and left so that he could continue with the party that Shakira had prepared for him.

What the Spanish press speculates is that the couple decided to share their son on his birthday.

The reporters who attended the vicinity of the mansion indicate that Shakira would have prepared a great celebration, since different games were seen until the arrival of a cake. Furthermore, there were groups of fans outside the mansion. Even the artist went out on the balcony to greet them.

Shakira on the balcony of her house greeting the fans who were outside her house. With a sweatshirt with the legend “Women no longer cry, women bill” It should be noted that Milan’s birthday was taking place inside. queen of humility pic.twitter.com/akBmnueD0T — Shakira Carla Shakira in Spanish. session #53 🎶 (@shakiracarla) January 22, 2023

According to ‘Hello’, among those invited to the celebration was the youngest son of the former Dutch player Patrick Kluivert.



The situation could be repeated next week on the birthday of Sasha, his other son.

