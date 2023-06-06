One year after officially announcing their separation, the life of Shakira and of Gerard Piqué Much has changed, but not in all directions.

The Colombian attended this weekend the Formula 1 Barcelona Grand Prix and was seen, again, with the British pilot, Lewis Hamilton.

work yes there is

Piqué, for his part, continues his life with Clara Chia Marti, his girlfriend, and with his business, the most important, the Kings League.

Shakira has already, more or less, “squared” in Miami, United States, city ​​where he lives with his children.

milan and sasha they have adapted, although the theme of ‘persecution’ by the tabloid media continues.

But the day-to-day life of the Barranquillera woman and the hard work has taken her over and it is not that she has neglected the children, but rather that she requires help.

Good salary

That is why she is eagerly looking for a right hand, a person who will help her with the day-to-day life of her children.

It is noted that he is looking for a babysitter and that the payment is a high amount of money, but with some conditions involved.

The American media indicate that the singer offers US$2,400 per month, about $10 million, approximately.

And something more could be earned, since it will pay some bonuses for special tasks, such as accompanying the children to some extracurricular events, outside of school.

The chosen person has to sign a confidentiality agreement and has to move to Shakira’s mansion, located in North Bay Road Drive, Florida, Permanently.

