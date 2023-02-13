Day by day more secrets of the agreement between Shakira and Gerard Pique. In the middle of the news originated in Barcelona that he realized that the police went to the Barranquillera’s house on her birthday and that the Colombian had already seen her “ex’s” new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, now one of the lawyers spoke.

Since June 2022 it was officially known that the two were no longer going, that they separated blankets, but it was known beforehand that the relationship was not the best.

(Daniel Cataño: drastic decision against the fan who attacked him, video)

(Nairo Quintana: forceful response from the MPCC about a possible meeting)

But the problems continued for months, the settlement of the legal separation between the parties generated several hours and hours of meetings, consultations and so on.

Ramon Drummer He is a renowned lawyer in Spain. He has been practicing family matters for more than 50 years and was in charge of Piqué’s ‘defense’.

hard days

Drummer spoke to the newspaper The vanguard and “turned on the fan”, he talked about what happened in the meetings with his colleagues who represented Shakira.

“Both have shown great intelligence. They have made a great effort for the good of their children, who were not the protagonists, ”he specified.

The lawyer warned that they took a long time to reach an agreement, since the issue was delicate.

“Songs aside, it has required a seven-month negotiation,” Tamborero specified, referring to the music, to Shakira’s latest song under the production of bizarre.

Finally, in December an agreement was reached and it was signed in a Barcelona court.

The lawyer denied that there was a problem regarding the custody of the children, sasha and milanto see them with future pajeras.

Tips

“The agreement was complex and required preparatory meetings. And the decisive meeting before the signing lasted thirteen hours, ”he stressed.

And he sentenced: “I repeat it to my clients: give peace of mind to your children, so that they feel that your separation does not go with them.”

He also warned that once the document was signed, he told them: “I advise you to put it in a drawer… and talk!” he said.

(Millionaires and Tolima, fighting in the stands for match points) (Daniel Cataño: the sad message from his wife after the attack, video)

Sports