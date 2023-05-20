Sunday, May 21, 2023
Shakira and Piqué: lawyer answers for the appearance of her children in the video of ‘Acrostic’

May 20, 2023
Shakira and Piqué: lawyer answers for the appearance of her children in the video of 'Acrostic'


Acrostic

The song has generated intrigue among his followers.

Photo:

Instagram: @shakira

The song has generated intrigue among his followers.

He talks about the signs from Spain.

Shakira and Pique they are still news. After the release of the video for the new Colombian song, “Acrostic”, there have been several controversies that have arisen.

His children appear in the video, milan and sasha what has disturbed the hosts of the former Barcelona soccer player.

What’s happening?

Lorraine Vasquez, a well-known journalist, said that Piqué did not know that the two minors were going to appear in the recording.

For this reason, various media began to speculate that the former defender would sue the Barranquillera for that.


Ramon Drummer, His lawyer said that the former player has not yet expressed that intention.

The other part

Pilar Mane, Shakira’s lawyer, appeared on the scene talking about the subject, and made things very clear.

“I think that what she does, she does well,” said the professional when referring to the singer, stressing that “the children are preserved and the situation is great. I have no news that she is doing anything bad, ”she said.

And he added: “Everything is fixed, everything is fine, he is going to visit the children, everything works. They can rest now.”
(Shakira gets pulled from Piqué’s environment: “The children would have suffered twice as much”) =

