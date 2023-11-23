Shakira and Gerard Piqué experienced a controversial separation last year, after living together for more than 12 years. After the ex-couple’s decision they became the focus of attention of all the media in Spain.

It may be of interest to you: Shakira settles accounts, leaves Spain happy, and Gerard Piqué takes advantage

After finalizing the divorce, Shakira moved to Miami with her children (United States) to relaunch his musical career and produce songs that have achieved global success and that carry a message for Piqué and his family.

On the other hand, the ex-footballer lives a love affair with his girlfriend Clara Chia and is dedicating himself full time to his businesses in Spain and Europe. A few weeks ago she was in Mexico, at the launch of the Americas Kings League.

The former couple still has contact through their children Milan and Sasha. Photo: Instagram @shakira / @3gerardpique

Due to their busy schedules and for personal reasons, Piqué and Shakira have tried not to see each other face to face despite having several issues to settle.

However, that changed in the last few hours, as the two celebrities reportedly met at their home in Barcelona this week. The Spanish newspaper The newspaper reported that they had an uncomfortable reunion at one of the properties they share.

Clara Chia, Gerard Piqué and Shakira

As revealed by the aforementioned media, Shakira “arrived at what had been her home for many years with Gerard Piqué and her children: she did so with a van with tinted windows, entering the garage and avoiding the press as quickly as possible. ”.

The Colombian was the first to arrive at the mansion, apparently she was accompanied by her lawyers. Minutes later Gerard Piqué arrived at the scene: “Later Gerard Piqué entered into action: he arrived in his car to pick up his children.”

Although the real reason why they met in Barcelona was not revealed, the Catalan press speculates that the celebrities decided to talk about issues related to their children Milan and Sasha.

Shakira and Piqué, who had a twelve-year relationship.

On the other hand, Shakira and Piqué would have touched on some delicate topics, such as the sales of their properties. It is not known if they did it with the presence of his lawyers, or if he was just a face-to-face meeting between the two of them.

Why was Shakira in Spain?

The Colombian singer Shakira was in Spain to resolve her issues with the Treasury and avoided being tried in Spain for tax fraud in exchange for a million-dollar fine, with which he avoids jail, which he assured that he accepts so as not to harm his children.

“My children have asked me, I have made this decision for them,” said the artist when appearing before a court in the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Also: Shakira and Clara Chía would have had a strong fight over Piqué: this is known

The fine amounts to nearly 7.8 million eurosafter having previously paid another 17.5 million, the 14.5 defrauded to the treasury in Spain between 2012 and 2014 plus another 3 of interest.

The Barranquilla woman attended a court in Spain this Monday to continue finishing her process.

A heavy fine that saves her from jail

Shakira arrived at the Barcelona Court in the midst of great media expectation, accompanied by her lawyers and several police officers.

Wearing sunglasses and a pink suit, she entered through the main door while on the opposite sidewalk, behind the police fence, about a hundred people were waiting for her, most of them journalists and photographers, but also curious people and some admirers who they asked “justice for Shakira.”

The singer was accused of having defrauded the Treasury during those years by pretending that she lived outside of Spain. An agreement with the Spanish Justice prevented her from being tried, although in exchange for that fine and a sentence of three years in prison, which she will not have to serve, among other reasons because the court applies a mitigating circumstance of reparation for the damage.

Photo: Instagram: @shakira

Much less than the request he was facing, since the Prosecutor’s Office requested eight years and two months in prison plus a fine of 23.7 million euros, which is half of the 14.5 million defrauded, that is, 7 .3 million, plus another 432,000 euros at a rate of 400 for each day he avoids spending behind bars.

Her lawyers agreed at the last minute with the Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusations, the Tax Agency of the Spanish State and the regional Government of Catalonia, so the singer only had to ratify it in a brief appearance in court.

While she was speaking a few brief words before the Barcelona Court to ratify the agreement, her communication agency issued a statement in which Shakira once again charged against the treasury in Spain.

In addition to attending to the request of their childrenthe artist maintains that in this way she also avoids the “wear and tear” of a long criminal process to “a singer of international prestige” with the consequent media “impact.”

Read here: Shakira: lawyer explains why the trial was more expensive for Gerard Piqué

Although she was prepared to defend her “innocence”, instead of fighting “to the end” she opted to look “forward” without her children having to see her in the dock.

“I have to choose my battles and the most important one for me now is to do everything so that my children live a full life and focus on what is really important: seeing them grow and spending time with them,” the statement underlines.

Shakira agrees to a million-dollar fine

His case is one more of those that pit the Spanish Treasury against celebrities, both Spanish and foreign.

Others, such as the Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo or the Argentine Leo Messi, preferred, like Shakira, to pay large fines.

But some went to the end and won, like recently the Spanish coach and former soccer player Xavi Alonso after a long battle in court.

Shakira gives him an example, among others, but regrets the wear and tear on time, image and money that it entails. The singer, who keeps another process openthis contentious-administrative case, in the Spanish National Court for tax fraud in 2011, which he claims has already cost him 60 million euros due to “disproportionate fines.”

“And all because, in the middle of a tour of more than 120 concerts around the world, I made visits to Spain to see the person with whom I was starting a relationship,” says the artist.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO