The relationship between Gerard Piqué and Shakira is once again in tension, despite having separated in the middle of last year, the celebrities are still linked for the sake of their children, Milan and Sasha, fruit of the love of a decade of dating.

Since the alleged infidelity of Gerard Piqué with Clara Chía Marti, The singer from Barranquilla has tried to get away from her ex and from Barcelona, ​​where she led a complicated life with the former player's family.

Now, the one who is in trouble with the Spanish Treasury is Piqué.

Shakira left Barcelona shortly after finalizing her relationship agreements, but she didn't leave alone, she took up Milan and Sashaher two children with Gerard Piqué, who were having a complicated life in Spain after the separation.

The artist waited for a ruling from a judge who gave her custody of the minors and allowed her to take them from Barcelona. The Colombian settled in Miami (United States) away from the spotlight of the cameras and the harassment of the press.

The judge's decision was based on the fact that she could live with her children in Florida, as long as she allowed Piqué to be with the minors several times a month. However, that agreement was violated by one of the parties and there is a new conflict.

Shakira and Piqué in Barcelona.

According to what was revealed by the press of Spain, The former Barcelona soccer player is spending more time with his children and it seems that he wants to save himself the constant trips he must make to Miami to see them.

Piqué would seek to implement new rules to spend more time with the minors, a situation that would not be to the liking of Shakira, who is enjoying her life with the minors to the fullest, as she has revealed on social networks in which they look happy.

The former soccer player responds about his breakup with Shakira.

According to paparazzi Jordi Martin, Piqué and his family have already contacted Shakira and are pressuring her to sit down to negotiate the famous custody agreement so that she is not limited to being with them only on vacation. It is not yet known what Shakira's reaction was that she wants to spend the Christmas holidays with her children and her family.

