Colombian singer Shakira He landed a few days ago in Barranquilla, along with his two children, to inaugurate the new mega-school that he helped build thanks to his Pies Descalzos Foundation.

Details of the mega-project in Barranquilla

The artist took center stage at the official delivery of the Nuevo Bosque Educational Center, in the southwest of Barranquilla. Wearing very youthful clothes, Shakira inaugurated the institution that will benefit more than a thousand children and young people in basic, primary and secondary education.

This school had a investment of more than 16,000 million pesos, of which the District of Barranquilla contributed $11,000 million and between the Pies Descalzos Foundation, Fundación La Caixa, LCI Foundation, and Fundación FC Barcelona contributed close to $5,700 million.

The sports institution has 22 regular classrooms, 4 preschool classrooms, 2 laboratories, art classroom, technology classroom, library, kitchen, dining room, administrative area, 3 fields, bathroom batteries and an area of ​​6,073 square meters.

Shakira’s children demonstrate their skills with the ball, they inherited it from their father



Shakira arrived at the Nuevo Bosque-Pies Descalzos Educational Center accompanied by her two children with Gerard Piqué, Sasha and Milan, who were with the Colombian at the presentation and they gave a surprise to locals and strangers.

The two minors were the first to take advantage of the institution’s sports facilities and demonstrated their skills with the ball at their feet. First was Sasha the one who dared to take some shots on goalbefore the eyes of Shakira and several cameramen.

But, Milan stole the spotlight thanks to the dominance it has with the ball. The Colombian-Spanish player hit the ball a few times and was encouraged to play little games, showing that he took advantage of Gerard Piqué’s skills in soccer.

Milan and his passion for Junior de Barraquilla



Taking advantage of your days in the sand, Milan Piqué Mebarak attended the Roberto Meléndez Metropolitan Stadium to demonstrate their passion for Junior de Barranquilla and support the team in the match against Atlético Nacional last Sunday.

On social networks, some images of Shakira and Piqué’s son with the red and white jacket were seen in one of the ‘Metro’ stands. Milan arrived at the stadium accompanied by his private security and shared seats with several children who were fans of the ‘shark’.​

At one point, there was speculation that the minor was with his brother Sasha in the stadium stands. However, in several photos and videos it was confirmed that he attended the Metropolitan alone without the company of his younger brother. In the end, Shakira and Piqué’s son enjoyed the vibrant 1-1 between Junior de Barranquilla and Atlético Nacional for date 12 of the Colombian league

