It’s official. After more than 12 hours of negotiations, Shakira and her ex-partner, the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, put an end to the legal dispute they had for the custody of the two children they have in common, Milan and Sasha, and it was determined that the singer lives with the minors in Miami, United States, according to the newspaper El País.

Minors will go with Shakira

Gerard Piqué, who has just announced his official retirement from soccer, gave in to Shakira’s request to be able to take the children to the United States so that they are more protected and have a calmer life, away from media harassment in Barcelona.

Only the last weekend, more than a dozen paparazzi remained at the door of the singer’s house for hours. “He agrees and has perfectly understood that they live in a world where they are harassed by the media, from the school gate to with photographers hidden behind the flowerpots”, these legal sources report.

Shakira with her children after practicing taekwondo. Photo: Shakira/Instagram

What agreements did Shakira and Piqué reach?

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, despite this decisive decision, it was agreed that the children will spend the Christmas holidays in Barcelona with their father, Gerard Piqué, and only at the beginning of 2023 will they leave for North American lands with their mother.

“Here neither she nor he have won. Those who have won are the children, who will be able to be with their mother and will be able to see their father a lot, ”said a source to the aforementioned media.

However, the former FC Barcelona player will be able to cross the Atlantic Ocean as many times as he wants to be able to see the minors. The expenses of the little ones will go to the common account and it was learned that the ex-partner is already writing a statement about this and other details of the agreement.

Shakira and Gerard Pique

I hammered did not want to move away of his children

Prior to this agreement, Gerard Piqué had made it clear that he did not want to be away from his children Milan (9) and Sasha (7) because this meant that he would not see them as often. And more now, that after his official retirement from football and FC Barcelona he could spend much more time with them.

Gerard Piqué kissed his two heirs after the official team photo was taken. Photo: AFP

Shakira and Piqué confirm agreement with statement

Just a few hours after the agreements reached by Shakira and Gerard Piqué for the well-being of their children became known, the same ex-partner was in charge of issuing a statement confirming that the children will leave Spain to now reside in the United States. .

“We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that it will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure. Our only objective is to provide you with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that your privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy, in a safe and calm environment. Shakira and Gerard ”, she reads.