Shakira and Gerard Pique they go their separate ways, but new revelations about what they currently do are known daily.

In the last hours, a letter of a song that would be created by Clara Chia Marti, the ex-soccer player’s new girlfriend, in response to the Colombian’s music.

(Nairo Quintana, without a team, but a door opens for him)

(Shakira and Piqué met again: their faces say it all, video)

​

The Spanish chain ‘Telecinco’ undertook the task of creating the lyrics of the song. The host, Maria Verdoy, she played Pqué’s girlfriend.

“Sorry, I already took another mood. I can’t do that, I don’t want another song. I’m in the process of adapting. And when I got over it, you went out on the balcony,” is part of the lyrics.

“Sorry, Shaki, pay attention, it’s been a while since I bought the Casio. A wolf like you isn’t for rookies. A kid like me can’t take it anymore with your attitude. Uh, uh, uh, uh. I feel the magnitude, uh, uh, uh, uh,” the song continues.

they met again

Shakira and Gerard Piqué know that they must see each other frequently, since their children are involved, Sasha and Milan, at least until they are of legal age.

Not long ago, a person who coincided in the place where they ‘saw’ each other or recorded the scene. Milan was playing a soccer game, his mother was there and Piqué arrived at the site.

By their behavior, it is clear that they are far away. Their behaviors were quite different.

(Lionel Messi, from another planet: the great goal for PSG’s agonizing triumph, video) (Dani Alves: this is the cell in which he spends his days in jail, video)