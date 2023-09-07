Shakira It has become a trend these days… And it is not for less, since the Colombian artist after the separation with Gerard Piquéhas been on everyone’s lips.

The prediction of the Cuban seer, Mhoni Seer, who warned that the woman from Barranquilla is going to get pregnant at 46 years of age has aroused a lot of interest.

(Gerard Piqué, ‘in one piece’ due to Shakira’s bombing: will he have a third child?)(Shakira gives Gerard Piqué a ‘low blow’: reveals who has been the love of his life)

what is spoken

El Nacional de Catalunya spoke about the issue and warned that the singer will follow in the footsteps of Ana Obregon, who became a mother again on March 20 through surrogacy.

Shakira will fulfill her wish to be the mother of a girl, something she wanted to fulfill. One of the drawbacks is that Shakira would be 46 years old, so the pregnancy would be high risk, but that is why she chose the surrogacy route. From that, then to wait.

Disagreement

But there is a theme that has not stopped. The constant disagreements between her and Piqué over the time they spend with her children are back in the news.

It is already known that last December they came up with a plan in which the days with sasha and milan of each one, but that’s like it’s not on the right track.

“That kind of negotiation they have for the holidays continues. They still do not agree for the holidays, for the Christmas. They still haven’t ratified the agreement in Miami,” said the journalist Lorena Vazquez andn Antenna 3.

The children enjoyed part of their vacation in Spain with their paternal grandparents, but did not attend the wedding of their uncle, Marc, last June.

Now, they say, they are in Miami for the start of the new school year.

(In Envigado vs. America there was a huge arbitration scandal, video)