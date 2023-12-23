Shakira and Gerard Piqué They had delayed giving news. Spain and the world was a little calm, since both of them were dedicated to their jobs, but another bomb exploded: the custody of their children.

A year and a half ago the couple announced that they were separating their paths and the world of entertainment and football began to follow their trail.

What's happening?

And in December of last year, a year ago, the two communicated the agreement they reached on the issue of custody of their children, Sasha and Milan.

Now, everything indicates that Piqué will start from scratch, kick off another game to have a little more control with the little ones.

According to the paparazzi Jordi Martinwho has been in charge of pursuing them all over the world and who knows several secrets, warns that another new judicial 'fight' is coming between the two.

There is agreement, but…

“They are having problems because of their children's school holidays,” explained the journalist on the Spanish program. The fat and the skinny.

Martin warns that Piqué does not agree with the time he initially agreed to spend with his children and already has in mind to fight to have them for more periods.

Neither Piqué nor Shakira have commented on the matter and what remains is for this new assault to come to light.

