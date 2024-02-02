Gerard Piqué He is a public person, not only because of what he earned with the Barcelona and with the Spanish National Team, also for having been the ex-partner of Shakira and because many stories are told about him.

The relationship with the Colombian woman seems to have changed and all because of the issue of the stalker who haunts the Barranquilla woman and her children in Miami, United Stateswhere you live.

It is noted that in 2024 everything indicates that there is calm between them and the Catalan press assures that the problems have decreased.

It is said that a third person has tried to intercede for the good of the minors. Is about William Mebarak, Shakira's father and grandfather Milan and Sasha, who in the midst of his delicate state of health made a particular request to the Catalan businessman.

The National of Catalonia He assured that Mebarak was in direct contact with his ex-son-in-law and called him to lower the tension between him and his daughter, put aside resentments, with the aim that Milan and Sasha grow up with exemplary parents.

“Aware that his health is deteriorating day by day due to normal pressure hydrocephalus diagnosed since mid-2022, William Mebarak has made a final request to the father of his grandchildren. “He has asked the former soccer player to leave behind past resentments with his daughter and that they both try to improve their relationship for the well-being of Milan and Sasha,” the outlet explained.

And he added: “William Mebarak has a deep understanding of the difficulties that come with going through a divorce, since he himself separated from his first wife, with whom he had 10 children, to formalize his relationship with Nidia Ripoll, Shakira's mother.”

“Despite this, he has always advocated for family unity and the happiness of his children as fundamental priorities. Therefore, he hopes that both Gerard Piqué and his daughter can overcome the past and build a healthier family dynamic for both of them. young children,” he said.

On his birthday, Piqué came out with 'some rants', after undergoing an interview in which he told truths. Well, on the day, also, of Shakira's birthday.

The former player pointed out that all the titles he has won with Barcelona are his greatest achievement and preferred Serrano ham over tacos.

When they asked him if he liked wine or tequila more, he leaned toward the latter. Of the Spanish dishes, Piqué recommended Serrano ham.

☀️Good morning! Today is February 2nd. The singer Shakira and the former soccer player Gerard Piqué celebrate a coincidental birthday. Who were a couple for more than 12 years and had two children.

He talked about Sasha and Milan when they told him what a normal day was like. She pointed out to get up, go to work and share with them.

He didn't talk about Shakira, well neither did the Mexican journalist ask him.

