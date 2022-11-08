the colombian star Shakira and Gerard Pique They reached an agreement on the custody of their two children, for which the artist will leave Barcelona and move to Miami with the children, informed sources familiar with the pact sealed five months after announcing the separation.

“We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the well-being of our children and that it will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure.Shakira’s communication team said Tuesday in a message signed jointly by the singer and Piqué.

“Our sole objective is to provide them with the greatest security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected,” adds the concise note, which does not give details about the terms of the agreement closed in a last meeting of almost 13 hours in Barcelona, which lasted until late Monday night.

To Miami

Gerard Piqué’s lawyer – who last week announced his surprise retirement from professional football – confirmed to AFP that Shakira plans to move to Miami with his children on a date yet to be defined to reactivate his professional career.

Now with more room for movement, Piqué will have ten days a month to be with them, in addition to part of the American school holidays.

“Here one has not won and another has lost, if anyone has won it has been the children,” the soccer player’s lawyer, Ramón Tamborero, explained to AFP about this complex negotiation that has lasted for months.

Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, announced their romantic relationship in 2011, from which two children would later be born, Milan and Sasha, in 2013 and 2015.

After more than a decade together living mostly in Barcelona, ​​the couple announced their separation at the beginning of June.

The Colombian singer, who was never married to Piqué or shared assets, however, has a pending issue in Spain, since justice has yet to set the date for her trial for tax fraud.

The Prosecutor’s Office requests for her more than eight years in prison and a fine of about 24 million euros (24.2 million dollars), accused of having defrauded the Spanish treasury of 14.5 million between 2012 and 2014. The artist, on her side, defends her innocence and denies all the accusations.

AFP