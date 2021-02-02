This 2020 has been a year of recollection, indoors for the majority of the world’s citizens, affected by a global pandemic. It has not been a season for glory and splendor of the famous, who have not been able to attest to outings, big parties, yacht trips or designer clothes. Shakira and Piqué didn’t seem to care. Their public image and their professions, which go beyond the borders of the country in which they live and where their relationship has been in the public spotlight for more than a decade, are more than enough to keep them in the limelight.

This February 2, when they both celebrate their birthdays, it will not be out of doors either. It is not their custom, nor their ways. Shakira will blow out the 44 candles on her cake and Gerard Piqué will blow out 34, accompanied by those closest to him, a member of his family and his children, Milan and Sasha. A family photo on Instagram, less and less frequent, will consider his entire relationship with the outside world complete.

It is not that in a pandemic neither of them has seen their careers paused. In fact, it has been a profitable season for both of them, even though some of their outings or trips have been slower. In addition, they have managed not only to take a step further in their professional careers, but also in their relationship as a couple. In August they published images of their family vacations in the Maldives and they were brown, united and affectionate in a photograph where “Together” could be read (together), thus shelving the rumors of crisis that arose, simply, by less public exposure.

It has been a harvest year, 33 for him and 43 for her. They have been able to focus more on what they like and less on what they needed to show. Shakira kicked off her birthday with one of the biggest milestones of her career: performing in the intermission of the SuperBowl, the biggest sporting show in the US. She did it doubly powerful alongside Jennifer Lopez, and highlighting her Colombian roots with sounds like that of the champeta. More than 100 million Americans followed a Show that raised applause from the public and critics.

Shakira has also shown part of her solidarity side, always very present in her life, this year when so many have suffered extreme needs. At the time of the start of the pandemic, he shared the initiative of the Puig group, with which it manufactures its perfumes, to convert part of its facilities into factories of hydroalcoholic gels that they donated to the country. “A great example of how to do social good. I hope it inspires other companies, ”he wrote in March.

But the Colombian has also shown that she wants to continue growing, which is why in April she announced that the confinement had spread so much that she had obtained a diploma from the University of Pennsylvania (USA). “I just graduated from an Ancient Philosophy course. I already know that my hobbies they are not practical but it took me hours after putting the kids to sleep. Thanks to Plato, his predecessors and the University of Pennsylvania for the ‘fun’ of these four weeks ”.

These days his name resonates especially with the sale of the rights to his 145 songs. Shakira is proud to be, in addition to being a singer, a composer and, although her music will continue to be managed by her record company, Sony, for seven more years, the Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited acquired 100% of the publishing rights a couple of weeks ago Shakira’s musical, including the share of publishing income and lyrics from her entire catalog.

The Colombian’s is an operation that follows in the wake of what Bob Dylan and Neil Young have done. Although the amount is unknown, it is clear that it has been a great investment for Shakira, who is thus following in the wake of her partner. Gerard Piqué is also a specialist in first dividing in order to multiply his assets. Although also with concessions: he has signed with Barcelona until 2024, but with him he has agreed a salary reduction, given the complex financial situation of the club.

It is part of that solidarity side that he shares with Shakira. Thus, for example, it was learned that he had helped the Government of Madrid to buy masks and medical supplies at the beginning of the pandemic, putting them in contact with the Asian market. Without any financial compensation, he organized the transfer of material on a charter flight and he was the one who got the 14 million masks for all the people of Madrid that were distributed free of charge in the pharmacies, which cost 32 million euros.

We will have to wait a few months to see how his wealth has evolved this year, but in October it became known that in 2019 his company, Kerad Holding, had doubled its net worth. Then it went from earning 19.16 million euros to 39.8 million euros at the end of the year, as read in the company’s accounts in the Mercantile Registry. Another of his companies, Kosmos, has also taken a leap. This is dedicated to managing the Davis Cup in Madrid, and has announced that the championship will last 11 days instead of seven. It will be in November, but in addition to the Spanish capital there will be two other venues in Europe. Another clue that shows that, although the world has almost stopped due to the pandemic, neither Shakira nor Piqué have stopped for an instant.