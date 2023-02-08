Will it come out before the topic with Karol G? Apparently, Shakira and Manuel Turizo are preparing the last adjustments of their new collaboration.

Lately, Shakira he stars in controversy over the songs he releases in collaboration with some artists. This time, what would be a fragment of the new song that the Colombian singer is composing with Manuel Turizo was leaked on social networks. Quickly, users reported this clip and were excited by the lyrics, since it would deal with a song with a different motive than the last three, “Monotony”, “I congratulate you” and “Music session #53”. The compatriots would be creating a romantic theme.

How does the fragment of Shakira and Manuel Turizo sound in the new song?

Through Twitter, several users from different parts of the world have republished a clip in which Shakira is heard singing the chorus of what would be the next release with Manuel Turizo.

As you can hear, the Colombian singer repeats the phrase: “I’ve been thirsty for you for a while, I don’t know why. I want more, wanting to come back from an empty glass”, a paragraph that would relate an attraction between two characters, but not sadness or treason.

Why didn’t Shakira launch a song with Karol G on Gerard Piqué’s birthday?

It was speculated that the controversial song that Shakira and Karol G would be released on February 2, the day Gerard Piqué turned 36; however, this was never affirmed by the artists. The Terra medium stated that sources close to Sony Music revealed that this release is a fact, but both composers would be preparing the song very calmly, without any rush.

” title=” Shakira and Karol G would be preparing their verses to finish “destroying” Gerard Piqué. Photo: composition of LR/AFP/broadcasting ” height=”100%” width=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>