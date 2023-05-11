Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, together on board a yacht in Miami

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton
The singer and the driver had their second meeting after the F1 Grand Prix.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix brought together in this American city not only the best of motor sports, but also many representatives of world entertainment.
The Colombian singer Shakira, who settled in Miami a short time ago after her separation from Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, did not miss any detail of the career in which the Dutchman Max Verstappen achieved victory to increase his lead in the drivers’ world championship.
Shakira shared some moments of the race with the actor Tom Cruise. But then, on the night after her run, was seen in a restaurant in that city near one of the most important drivers in the history of F1, the Englishman Lewis Hamilton.
At first, it was said that the meeting between Shakira and Hamilton had been something casual, since in all F1 races there is a lot of social activity before, during and after the tests, the classification and the final test.
The new meeting of Shakira and Lewis Hamilton
However, this Wednesday other images were revealed in which the Barranquillera and the British are seen together again.
This time, the meeting point was a yacht, and there you can see both the singer and the pilot on board the boat, in the company of other people.
This second meeting between Shakira and Hamilton began to generate rumors. Will there be a closer relationship between them? For now, the issue is only speculation.
SPORTS
More sports news
