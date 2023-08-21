Shakira and Lewis Hamilton together? Image leaks that would prove everything

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Lewis Hamilton and Shakira
Andrej Isakovic and Dai Kurokawa. AFP
Lewis Hamilton and Shakira
The media assure that the F-1 pilot accompanied her in Los Angeles, USA.
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton They continue to give clues about their possible relationship. The singer and the Formula 1 driver have not made official what is happening between the two, no one knows if they are just friends or there is something else.
They saw them after Miami Grand Prix. She traveled to the race of the highest category of motorsport in Barcelona and it was close in that of Great Britain.
(Gerard Piqué, proud: Clara Chía, the ‘Sexy Symbol’ of fashion in Spain)
In Los Angeles
Always, after those events, they were both, on a yacht and in restaurants, but nothing more from there.
Then there was talk of some “secret meetings” in Ibiza, Spain, but no videos or photos that confirm that they have a relationship.
Well, the last thing that was known is that Hamilton could have been with the Barranquillera, who was in Los Angeles United States, anticipating his latest job.
In a photo that Shakira uploaded to her Instagram, a black cap is clearly seen next to her, which the media says is Hamilton’s.
Others confirm that it is not the driver’s, that it is black, but that it has nothing to do with the F-1 champion.
