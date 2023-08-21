Monday, August 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton together? Image leaks that would prove everything

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 21, 2023
in Sports
0
Shakira and Lewis Hamilton together? Image leaks that would prove everything

Close


Close

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira

Photo:

Andrej Isakovic and Dai Kurokawa. AFP

Lewis Hamilton and Shakira

The media assure that the F-1 pilot accompanied her in Los Angeles, USA.

See also  MotoGP | Is it really fair that anyone can win?

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton They continue to give clues about their possible relationship. The singer and the Formula 1 driver have not made official what is happening between the two, no one knows if they are just friends or there is something else.

They saw them after Miami Grand Prix. She traveled to the race of the highest category of motorsport in Barcelona and it was close in that of Great Britain.
(Gerard Piqué, proud: Clara Chía, the ‘Sexy Symbol’ of fashion in Spain)

In Los Angeles

Always, after those events, they were both, on a yacht and in restaurants, but nothing more from there.

Then there was talk of some “secret meetings” in Ibiza, Spain, but no videos or photos that confirm that they have a relationship.

Well, the last thing that was known is that Hamilton could have been with the Barranquillera, who was in Los Angeles United States, anticipating his latest job.

Shakira
Photo:

Shakira’s Instagram

In a photo that Shakira uploaded to her Instagram, a black cap is clearly seen next to her, which the media says is Hamilton’s.

Others confirm that it is not the driver’s, that it is black, but that it has nothing to do with the F-1 champion.

See also  Shakira and Lewis Hamilton: they reveal "secrets" of their meetings and the networks exploded

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Shakira #Lewis #Hamilton #Image #leaks #prove

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Missile attack on Chernihiv | Iryna, who was on a shopping trip during the devastating attack, tells HS how the attack affects the city – “We can’t get people back”

Missile attack on Chernihiv | Iryna, who was on a shopping trip during the devastating attack, tells HS how the attack affects the city - "We can't get people back"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result