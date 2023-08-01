For a few months the issue of a possible relationship of Shakira and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton monopolizes show business shows in Spain and some other parts of the world.

They have been seen having dinner and then on a yacht, after the Miami Grand Prix. They were also seen in a restaurant in Barcelonaafter the race.

they assure it

And when the Colombian went to the British GP images of the two were also leaked in England.

Neither the Barranquillera nor the British have confirmed their relationship, what’s more, it was said recently that Hamilton did not want to hear from her, but everything seems to the contrary.

The singer and the Formula 1 driver would have recently met on a Spanish island, where the Colombian had rented a luxurious villa to relax for a few days.

In the last few hours, the Spanish program ‘Y ahora sonsoles’ reported that there have been several ‘hidden’ meetings between Shakira and Hamilton.

Where do they look?

“We can confirm that Hamilton did enter at night, we suppose, to meet Shakira, logically because nothing else has been lost in this urbanization. The whole area is made up of villas, Shakira has spent seven days in this Coco villa. Crazy, spectacular, single-family, huge, with all the luxury services”, assured the collaborator of the program, Tamara Cap.

He added: “He has only been out for two or three days to eat out and we can confirm from someone I have spoken to that he has seen Hamilton enter the very luxurious and private development here one of the nights. The villas are at the top of the mountain, they are not accessible to anyone. At night, he would party at some very famous clubs here and then he would go to Shakira’s house to end the night in a better way.

Sergio Garrido, another renowned Spanish journalist who collaborates with ‘Ya es mediodía’, argued that this was true and confirmed the information.

“When the workers left, the singer was left alone with her private escort and was visited by Hamilton. In addition, one of Hamilton’s drivers hears him speak regularly with Shakira during the transfers, “said Garrido.

